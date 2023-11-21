SC Lottery
Five-month investigation ends with arrest, drug bust in Georgetown

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest has been made in an ongoing drug investigation.

Gary Hatfield, 57, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine second offense, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl second offense and distributing methamphetamine second offense.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of citizen complaints about suspected drug activity in the Country Club Estates neighborhood, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit, the crime suppression unit and K-9 units partnered to arrest Hatfield on Monday after a five-month-long investigation.

Deputies located quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl along with digital scales and packaging materials.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, digital scales and packaging materials, Lesley said.

“This investigation shows the continued efforts of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and its deputies to provide a safe community for the citizenry of Georgetown County. The GCSO would like to thank community members for their information and support,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

