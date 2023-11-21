SC Lottery
Haggerty scores 28 as Tulsa takes down South Carolina State 90-70

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 28 points in Tulsa’s 90-70 victory against South Carolina State on Monday night.

Haggerty added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (4-0). Jared Garcia scored 23 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 10 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Carlous Williams had 10 points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

Drayton Jones led the Bulldogs (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. South Carolina State also got 14 points from Michael Teal. Mitchel Taylor also had 12 points and six assists.

