Harmon scores 29, Bethune-Cookman takes down Charleston Southern 79-73

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon had 29 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-73 win over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

Harmon also had six assists for the Wildcats (3-1). Dhashon Dyson added 16 points while shooting 8 for 15. Reggie Ward Jr. finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

A’lahn Sumler finished with 18 points for the Buccaneers (2-3). Taje’ Kelly and RJ Johnson had 16 points apiece.

