SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year

Good news! Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year. (Credit: KAIT, American Farm Bureau Federation, POOL, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year will not leave your wallet starving for cash.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the price tag on the food items needed for Thanksgiving feasts this year is a little less expensive compared to 2022.

Foods needed to feed 10 people like turkey, stuffing, vegetables and macaroni and cheese, cost an average of $61.17, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. While that is 25% more expensive compared to 2019, it is a 4.5% drop from 2022.

“Grocery inflation is at its lowest level in over two years, with prices for eggs, milk, bacon and fresh veggies lower than last year,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Consumers can also try to trim their food bill even more by looking for deals on their grocery store shelves.

“In the last several years, we’ve seen a significant uptick in shopping store brands rather than name brands. Which is a good way to save some money without skimping on quality,” said Veronica Nigh, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

People in the Midwest have the least expensive Thanksgiving meal on average, followed by the South, the West and the Northeast.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey is based on prices in all 50 states and Puerto Rico taken from Nov. 1 through Nov. 6.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in chase that ended with crash on Hwy. 78

Latest News

Two mobile homes were damaged in separate fires in Colleton County Sunday.
Crews respond to 2 Colleton County fires Sunday
Voters will get another chance to choose who they think should be the next leader of the city...
Charleston mayoral candidates send final message to voters ahead of runoff
Organizers hope to reach a goal of $75,000, which will provide thousands of meals over the...
One80 Place fights food insecurity with ‘Turkey and a $20′
One80 Place will host its 11th annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive Tuesday.
VIDEO: One80 Place fights food insecurity with ‘Turkey and a $20′