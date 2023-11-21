Logistics company announces $16M Charleston County investment

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A logistics company says it will expand its presence on the East Coast with a new facility in the Palmetto State.

IronLink is a third-party logistics provider offering a range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services. The company plans to invest $16.45 million and add 250 jobs.

IronLink Owner and CEO David Dembitzer said the company chose the Charleston area as a hub of its operations, a move that uses “strategic advantages” of the port to enhance its capabilities.

“The vibrant community and dynamic economic environment of Charleston align seamlessly with our values and growth aspirations,” he said. “As we integrate into this beautiful city, we look forward to forging strong partnerships, contributing to the local economy and becoming an integral part of the Charleston community. Together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey of mutual growth and success.”

Its new 340,000-sq.ft. building on Weber Boulevard in Ladson gives the company its first Southeast presence. Other facilities include three West Coast facilities in California and two in New Jersey.

“With Charleston having the deepest port on the East Coast, this new operation brings tremendous opportunities to IronLink,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We welcome the company to South Carolina and look forward to many years of a successful partnership.”

Operations will be online by the end of this year. Individuals interested in joining the IronLink team should visit the company’s careers page.

