Man accused of shoplifting arrested after foot chase, N. Charleston police say

North Charleston Police arrested a shoplifting suspect after learning he had an active warrant in a separate case.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a shoplifting suspect after learning he had an active warrant in a separate case.

Vernon Robinson is charged with breach of peace and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

Police say he tried to hide items and push past the sales area at the Center Pointe Drive Walmart near Tanger Outlets Monday morning.

Robinson initially complied with police but then ended up running because he had an active warrant for his arrest from Charleston County for property crimes, an incident report states.

After a brief chase, officers used a Taser when he continued to resist arrest, the report states.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

