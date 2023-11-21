Mysterious disease targeting dogs not yet detected in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterinarians around the country are scrambling to figure out what’s causing hundreds of dogs to get sick.

While the disease has not yet been detected in South Carolina, reports of a mysterious respiratory illness have been confirmed in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, California and New Hampshire.

In a report released by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, more than 200 reports have been received about the illness in the state since August 2023. The report says it’s characterized primarily by a form of pneumonia that is not responsive to antibiotics. The ODA says tests for common diseases have largely been negative.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye or nose discharge and lethargy.

Officials at the Charleston Animal Society are not hitting the panic button just yet, saying it’s not unusual for an unknown disease to make its way through dog populations from time to time. Right now, they urge caution and encourage dog owners to make sure their pets are up to date on all their vaccines.

However, as the holidays approach and folks consider boarding their dogs, vets say if you’re worried, try to limit your dog’s exposure to other dogs, especially sick dogs, and avoid communal water bowls.

