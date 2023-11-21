One80 Place fights food insecurity with ‘Turkey and a $20′

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One80 Place will host its 11th annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive Tuesday.

This food drive is an opportunity for the community to help those facing food insecurities.

Every dollar collected will go directly to support the nonprofit’s community kitchen and food rescue program.

Organizers hope to reach a goal of $75,000, which will provide thousands of meals over the course of the year.

Every year One80 Place puts on “Turkey and a $20″ to raise funds to support its community kitchen and food rescue program.

According to the South Carolina State of Homelessness report for 2022, there are around 324 people in the Lowcountry facing homelessness, hunger, and food insecurity on any given night.

Tuesday’s food drive will provide 32,000 meals this holiday season for One80 Place clients housing plans.

Those participating will simply drive through and roll down their window to donate money, gift cards, or a turkey.

If you can’t make it today no worries you can still participate by texting “TURKEY” to 345345 or creating your own peer-to-peer fundraiser at one80place.org/donateturkey.

One80 Place Development Director Katie Smith says this event provides families with well-balanced meals so they can focus their extra funds on other essentials.

“So, food insecurity is part of that where you know, a lot of times the barrier to somebody actually becoming housed is they’re spending money and trying to decide, are they spending money on their rent, their childcare, food for their family, and so a lot of times they have to make those decisions. And a lot of times food is one of those where it kind of goes to the wayside”, Smith said.

The food drive will take place at One80 Place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

