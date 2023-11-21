Polls open until 7 p.m. as voters decide 3 Charleston County runoff races

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three races in Charleston County will head to a runoff election Tuesday morning.

Voters will decide the Charleston mayor’s race and a city council race in Charleston and Folly Beach.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. in the runoff. Anyone still in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Even if voters didn’t get to the polls last time around, they are still eligible to vote for being a resident in Charleston.

In the Charleston mayoral race, election day numbers showed former state Rep. William Cogswell finished with 34.98% of the vote, almost three percentage points ahead of incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg’s 32.02%, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Incumbent John Tecklenburg (left) faces a challenge from former State Rep. William Cogswell (right) in the runoff for Charleston mayor's race. (Live 5/File)

Public safety:

“I believe the number one job of your local government is to keep you safe.”

Flooding:

“We’ve certainly discovered that rising sea level and stormwater is an existential threat to our city. And we’re working on so many fronts to create a more resilient and safe city from stormwater and sea level rise.”

Quality of life in the city:

“I’m so proud we built parks. We’re going to build even more and work on our traffic and transportation as well.”

Last second pitch to voters:

“I say let’s continue this important work of keeping our city and community safe, of providing opportunities for our kids, of thinking about our education system as well, of protecting our city long-term from flood risks, of providing more affordable housing for our community. Those are the things I’m passionate about and working on. And I ask everyone to continue to work on those things with me.” In his own words:

Public safety:

“I think we have a lot of work to do there”

Flooding:

“I think the proper venue to go down in order to address flooding that affects the entire city, not just the peninsula. And it could be done at approach, probably a much cheaper price tag than the ultimately $2 billion or whatever it is that the Army Corps wall around the peninsula would bring.”

Quality of life in the city:

“And then sound governance just basically how the city functions. I think a lot of improvements can be made. So I got in this race to run a positive campaign bring about change by bringing people together on common ground and common issues to move our city forward.”

Last second pitch to voters:

“Please get out there. I mean, we’ve done a lot of work. You all have done a lot of work. And I think to people that if they’re happy with what’s been going on for the past eight years, you know who to vote for. But if you want positive change, you want to find pragmatic solutions to our problems, then I’m your guy and make sure you cast your ballot.” Current incumbent - seeking third term Former state representative - district 110 Endorsements:

U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn

Former Charleston County Schools Supt. Dr. Eric Gallien

Mayoral candidate Clay Middleton

City Council Ross Appel

City Council Stephen Bowden

Former Council member Paul Tinkler

Charleston Housing Authority Board Chair Herb Partlow

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie

Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray Endorsements:

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott

City Councilman Keith Waring

Mayoral Candidate Mika Gadsden

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D)

former U.S. District Attorney Peter McCoy (R)

Clay Middleton’s Campaign Manager Angela Kouters

City Councilmember Peter Shahid

Professional Fire Fighters Association of SC

House Representative Mark Smith (R)

Charleston City Council District 9

William Tinkler (left) and Mike Gastin (right) face off Tuesday in a runoff election for Charleston City Council District 9. (Tinkler and Gastin campaigns)

With no one garnering the required 50% vote to fill the seat left empty when Peter Shahid ran for mayor of Charleston, District Seat 9 heads to Tuesday’s runoff.

William Tinkler snagged nearly 40% of the vote on election night. His 1,305 votes were 438 more than his runoff opponent Mike Gastin who grabbed almost 27% of the vote with 867.

A win in Tuesday’s runoff would be the first office for William Tinkler whose father, Paul, held the seat from 1998-2007. Tinkler, a lifelong resident of West Ashley, points to growing up in the district and watching the community grow as a reason to run.

“I see the lack of attention given to our community up close and personal,” Tinkler said on his campaign website.

A runoff victory would also be the first public office held by Gastin.

Gastin points to his experience as a consultant for private businesses and his experience outside of Charleston as reasons he’s qualified to lead.

“You see, I understand the wrong-headed policies that have ruined places like Chicago, NYC, and Minneapolis because I’ve witnessed them first hand,” Gastin said on his campaign website.

Folly Beach City Council

Incumbent Billy Grooms (left) and challenger Ann Peets (right) face off in Tuesday's runoff for the last open seat on Folly Beach City Council. (Live 5)

In the Folly Beach City Council race, voters elected Katherine Houghton and Chris Bizzell to two of the three open seats, but a runoff between Billy Grooms, who brought in 14% of the vote, and Ann Peets, who brought in 13%, will decide which takes the third open seat.

Grooms and Peets were separated by just 29 votes.

Grooms has served for four years and says he was inspired first by his work in the city public safety department.

“I had worked recently with the city and the public safety department and I really enjoyed working with staff, and of course the residents of the city. They’re really wonderful neighbors and such a caring and loving community that we do have here. And I really wanted to be a leader in that role. And so I decided on going to council to continue the happiness that we have here in the dome of delight on the beach,” Grooms said.

Peets, a longtime resident, says she was inspired to take a more active role in her community this year.

“I’ve noticed when I’ve gotten more involved in the Folly Beach community, is that city council is really heavily weighted toward investor and business interests and away from residents who make up the backbone of the community. So that’s why I wanted to run. If I were to be elected in this runoff, then I would basically balance the council to be three resident advocates and then three more investor business focus candidates,” Peets said.

