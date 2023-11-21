SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SLED charges Orangeburg County man with vehicle fraud

Jeremy Leviene Felder, 36, is charged with possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle...
Jeremy Leviene Felder, 36, is charged with possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number, possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more and obtaining property under false pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more, according to jail records.(MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say an Orangeburg County man faces three charges connected with vehicle fraud.

Jeremy Leviene Felder, 36, is charged with possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number, possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of $10,000 or more and obtaining property under false pretenses with a value of $10,000 or more, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Court documents state Felder knowingly had in his possession a 2021 GMC Yukon that had been registered using an altered VIN that did not match the true VIN for that vehicle. The true number for that vehicle showed the vehicle as stolen from Horry County, documents state.

Felder sold the vehicle to a victim in Hopkins, investigators say.

Court documents state the vehicle had been reported stolen by Bob Mills Mitsubishi in Myrtle Beach after it was purchased with a stolen identity on Nov. 1. The vehicle’s value was $64,000, investigators said.

Investigators say the victim paid $42,500 for the stolen vehicle.

Felder was arrested Friday and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen
North Charleston Police responded to the mall for reports of a shooting, which was later...
‘Heart’s pounding’: Northwoods Mall employees’ reactions to ‘smash and grab’

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
‘I don’t care who comes’: Swinney reacts to word Trump will attend Palmetto Bowl
Key’Anie Shawnese Quarles was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree.
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County girl
Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen Monday.
VIDEO: Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County girl
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified