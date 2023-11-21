SC Lottery
Smith scores 19, The Citadel edges Idaho State 62-61 with last-minute rally

The Citadel Basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — AJ Smith scored 19 points as The Citadel beat Idaho State 62-61 at the Campbell Classic on Monday night.

The Citadel scored only 13 points in the first half, trailed by eight with a minute to go in regulation and took its first lead of the game when Elijah Morgan hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Maleek Arington put Idaho State back ahead with two free throws, then Quentin Millora-Brown made two free throws at the end to win it for The Citadel.

Smith added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-3). Morgan scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bengals (2-3) were led by Brayden Parker, who recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Griffin added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for Idaho State. In addition, Kiree Huie had nine points and two blocks.

The event continues Tuesday when The Citadel plays North Carolina Central and Idaho State takes on host Campbell.

