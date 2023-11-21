SC Lottery
Summerville man arrested for threatening to kill father, dog with knife

The Summerville Police Department has arrested a man after a disturbance turned violent over the weekend.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man is facing charges after he threatened his father over the weekend.

Roy Lucas Carroll, 26, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Carroll tried to attack his father with a knife, putting the blade against his head, an incident report states. He also threatened to kill the man’s dog before leaving the home.

The report states Carroll smelled strongly of alcohol.

Carroll was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center on Sunday. A judge denied his bond.

