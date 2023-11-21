Why dozens of ballots in Charleston mayoral elections were ‘challenged’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Board of Elections says the number of provisional ballots dropped compared with a previous mayor’s race, but challenged ballots are still an issue voters need to know about.

Around 30,000 people voted in the most recent Charleston mayoral election, according to the Charleston County Board of Elections. However 37 of these ballots required some additional review from election officials.

“A presidential election year, a gubernatorial election year, we have a high number of provisional ballots,” Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer said. “It’s just the reality. You have more people voting. So, you’re going to have more issues. It’s smaller, local elections. The numbers aren’t that high.”

Provisional ballots are “challenged” because of issues with IDs, absentee problems or having people who show up to vote who aren’t even registered. In those cases, a poll worker will hand out a provisional ballot to fill out that will be put in an envelope. Once the polls close, the board of elections will research registration, find out if the ID is legitimate and more.

If the information passes the checklist, the vote will count and if not, the vote goes to the trash.

In comparison, this year’s number of provisional ballots in the Charleston mayoral election increased slightly from 2019, but was 20 less than the number from 2015. The 2015 election had nearly double the number of provisional ballots from the previous election cycle.

Cramer was asked if the number of provisional ballots could make a big impact.

“On Isle of Palms, specifically, the last couple elections, you know, we could have a runoff based on whether a provisional ballot was counted or not,” Cramer said.

Although this wasn’t the case for the Charleston mayoral election, Cramer says it’s important to check your own boxes before going to check a ballot box in any future elections.

“Once Election Day hits, if there is an issue, it might not be a good resolution for you in that moment,” Cramer said. “You might not be able to vote that day, and we don’t want that.”

Cramer says their goal is to have the least number of provisional ballots as possible in every election so voters can have an easy time at the polls.

Here is a breakdown of the number of Charleston mayoral ballots for the last few election cycles. These totals do not include runoff elections:

2011 - 26 provisional ballots

2015 - 57 provisional ballots

2019 - 35 provisional ballots

2023 - 37 provisional ballots

