Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at a James Island grocery store Tuesday.
Police were called to the Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.
Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the building while authorities investigated.
The department’s EDT K-9 checked the store and no threat was found, Gibson said.
It’s not clear how the threat was made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
