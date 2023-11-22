Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at a James Island grocery store Tuesday.

Police were called to the Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the building while authorities investigated.

The department’s EDT K-9 checked the store and no threat was found, Gibson said.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. (Live 5)

It’s not clear how the threat was made.

