Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say

The Charleston Police Department confirmed it is investigating a bomb threat at the James Island Harris Teeter.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at a James Island grocery store Tuesday.

Police were called to the Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the building while authorities investigated.

The department’s EDT K-9 checked the store and no threat was found, Gibson said.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.(Live 5)

It’s not clear how the threat was made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

