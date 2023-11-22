CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS: Charleston Co. teacher wants book to help teach about birds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County high school science teacher who is using birds to bring life into her classroom is looking for a book for her science class.

Tracy Lyles is the science chair at James Island Charter High School and she’s been teaching for 19 years. Lyles says she enjoys spending time with her students. Even on bad days, she finds something to laugh about.

“Teenagers are fun, they can be a little bit sarcastic but they’re coming into they’re own so they’re fun to work with,” Lyles says.

Lyles says keeping interest levels high is important for student success. She says she came from a time when lectures were the standard way of learning. Even though that’s her preferred way of teaching, her students want to try something different. To keep their engagement level up, Lyles says her students will participate in group discussions, labs, and writing components. Lyles finds anything that can get students active, she receives better results.

“Over the years I’ve noticed a lot of students think they’re not good at science but they’re actually better at it than they think they are,” Lyles says.

Recently, Lyles was fortunate to receive donations for her bird feeder project.

This year, Lyles is asking for the novel “Moonbird: The Little Bird That Migrates” for her students. She says she wants her students to learn about a certain kind of bird named the Moonbird and the role they play. Lyles says nonfiction books can be a fantastic way to bring nature to life in the classroom. Now, Lyles wants her students to learn about the wonderful diversity of birds on the planet and their role in maintaining ecosystem health.

“Especially today because we have so much in our face technology-wise, I think we’re losing sight of just paying attention to what’s around us.” Lyles says, “There’s a lot of stuff going on around us that I think we’re missing. So getting them outside, having them look at that, think about that, I think is really important and birds are easy.”

Lyles says this book will surely intrigue her students and keep their interest levels high.

