CofC announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 2024 College of Charleston Athletics Hall of Fame Class has been selected and the group of five honorees will be inducted on January 13, 2024 with a special ceremony.

This year’s star-studded class will include record breaking swimmer Randy Buchanan, back-to-back CoSIDA Academic All-American Phillip Coker, All-Region volleyball player Cole Dawley, New York Red Bulls Head Coach Troy Lesesne, and 2013 SoCon Player of the Year Christin Newman

The College of Charleston Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Stern Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

2024 Hall of Fame Inductees.

Randy Buchanan – Swimming

One of the most prolific swimmers in the history of the College of Charleston men’s swimming and diving program, Buchanan competed in the individual medley and breaststroke events. He led the Cougars to back-to-back championship titles in the Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) in 2008 and 2009 and was twice honored as CCSA Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet in 2009 and 2010. He is the school-record holder in the 50-yard freestyle (19.91), 100-yard breaststroke (54.48), 200-yard breaststroke (1:59.10) and 200-yard individual medley (1:47.47). Buchanan was named CCSA Men’s Swimmer of the Week 10 times during his career, and crowned the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke champion at both the 2008, 2009 and 2010 CCSA Championships. Additionally, he became the first NCAA qualifier in school history with “B” qualifying times in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM in 2009. He graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Phillip Coker – Baseball

Coker played for the Cougars from 2003 to 2006 and is the only back-to-back CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team selection in program history. He ranks second all-time in runs scored (208), third all-time in games played (221), hits (289), singles (219) and stolen bases (81). Additionally, he was honored as College Baseball’s Academic All-American of the Year in 2006 while being a three-time All-Southern Conference selection and three-Time Southern Conference Champion. He helped the Cougars to three-straight NCAA Regional appearances including a berth in the 2006 Super Regional and a 172-75 overall record and a 92-29 mark in SoCon play. Coker graduated in 2006 with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and biochemistry.

Cole Dawley – Volleyball

Dawley ranks among the Cougars’ all-time leaders in four categories including fifth in assists (3,737), tied for sixth in attack percentage (.301), ninth in assists per set (7.86) and 10th in digs (1,331). She is one of only three players in program history to finish their career with over 2,000 assists and 1,000 digs while also ranking 10th on the single-season (rally-scoring era) list with 1,271 assists in 2010. Dawley was a three-time All-Southern Conference First Team selection (2008, 2009 and 2010) and received AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention recognition three times (2008, 2009 and 2010). The setter was a member of four-consecutive SoCon Championship teams (2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010) and was named SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2007. Dawley graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Troy Lesesne – Men’s Soccer

Lesesne was a standout player for CofC and an integral member of the 2004 Southern Conference champion team which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He was named to the NSCAA/Adidas All-American team as well as the NSCAA/Adidas All-South first team. He then spent nine years as an assistant coach for the College of Charleston, where he helped guide the program to a 82-76-14 mark as well as a Southern Conference regular season title and a second round NCAA Tournament appearance in 2010.

He previously served as New Mexico United Head Coach and Sporting Director for three years. Lesesne was appointed Head Coach and Sporting Director of New Mexico United of the USL Championship on August 14, 2018. He became the first head coach in the club’s history and led New Mexico to back-to-back postseason berths in 2019 and 2020. Lesesne earned his and New Mexico’s first postseason victory in 2020. He was named 2020 USL Championship Coach of the Year after he led his team to the playoffs after playing the entire season on the road. In 2019, he coached New Mexico United to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Lesesne amassed a 36-27-26 record in his three seasons with New Mexico.

Prior to New Mexico, Lesesne joined Charlotte Independence in 2015 and spent three seasons there, where the club posted a 49-37-34 record. They reached the playoffs in back-to-back years and the Independence advanced to the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating the New England Revolution in the fourth round. The West Columbia, South Carolina native spent one season with the Charleston Battery as an assistant coach and worked closely with the Vancouver Whitecaps, as Charleston and the Whitecaps had a partnership agreement.

Christin Newman – Women’s Tennis

Christin Newman played three seasons for the Cougars at No. 1 singles after transferring from Virginia Tech. A three –time All-Southern Conference First Team at No. 1 singles honoree, she was also the 2013 SoCon Player of the Year. She was awarded the J Walker Stewart Cup and Dorothy Hicks Scholarship, two of the most prestigious awards presented at the College.

She was the 2012 SoCon Sportsmanship Award recipient, the first Charleston athlete to earn the honor. Newman was also an Academic All-American while being a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete (2011-2013). Additonally, she was named to the 50th Anniversary All-SoCon team.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.