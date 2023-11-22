SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 21-year-old victim in early-morning shooting

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a Wednesday morning shooting near Summerville.

Denver Jamarco Simmons, 21, died at approximately 2:15 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers says.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Sawmill Court and was reported to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 2 a.m., Lt. Rick Carson says.

Dorchester County deputies, the Summerville Police Department and EMS arrived at the scene to find the victim dead, Carson says.

Carson says the victim died of a gunshot wound.

Brouthers says an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

