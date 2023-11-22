Coroner IDs 81-year-old who died after an October crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died from a crash that happened in October.

Barbara Snelgrove, 81, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash that happened on Oct. 28, Coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

The crash happened at the intersection of Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road in Awendaw, O’Neal says.

Snelgrove died at MUSC on Monday, according to O’Neal.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

