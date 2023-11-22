Crews respond to fire in Cross area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Berkeley County are responding to a fire in the Cross area Wednesday morning.

Crews with Central Berkeley Fire and EMS responded to Groomstown Road for a structure fire.

Officials are asking people to avoid the road as suppression efforts continue.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.