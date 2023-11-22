Dorchester Co. deputies investigate deadly early-morning shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Sawmill Court and was reported to the sheriff’s office shortly after 2 a.m., Lt. Rick Carson says.

Dorchester County deputies, the Summerville Police Department and EMS arrived at the scene to find the victim dead, Carson says.

He says the victim died of a gunshot wound.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

