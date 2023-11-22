Driver dies after Thursday afternoon crash on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person has died after a crash that closed down I-526 for hours on Thursday.

The driver of a Hyundai Palisade died following a three-vehicle crash, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

The crash happened on I-526 westbound just past the Westmoreland Bridge at approximately 4:30 p.m., Gibson says. It involved a Hyundai, a Lexus and a Toyota.

He says the initial investigation determined that the Hyundai was driving on the right-hand shoulder and collided with the other two vehicles that were both in the travel lane of the highway.

Five other people were injured, according to Gibson.

He says all of the westbound lanes of the highway from Leeds Avenue to Paul Cantrell Boulevard were closed until just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.