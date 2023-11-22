SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Wet, stormy start to our Thanksgiving Eve!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a wet, and occasionally stormy, morning across the Lowcountry making for tough last minute Thanksgiving travel. Showers and storms will be in and out all morning ahead of a cold front arriving by lunch time. The day will start out cloudy, windy and warm with temps near 70 degrees. The cold front will move offshore by early this afternoon bringing an end to the rain, helping to bring peeks of sunshine and starting to cool us down with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s by late this afternoon. Cool, dry conditions are expected this evening with temps falling into the 50s. We’ll wake up on Thanksgiving with a chilly start, about 25° cooler than today, in the 40s with a mostly clear sky. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry weather for Thanksgiving with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will start to increase in the afternoon on Thanksgiving, but we should stay dry. A weak disturbance will develop off the coast Thursday night into Friday bringing clouds, but it appears most, if not all, of the rain should stay offshore.

TODAY: AM Rain Likely, Afternoon Sunshine. High 70.

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 63.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 63.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 65.

