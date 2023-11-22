Goose Creek Fire Dept. hosting toy drive for first time

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Fire Department is bringing some holiday joy by delivering a message of hope to children this holiday season.

The fire department is now hosting its first annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and the toys collected will be distributed to children throughout the Tri-County.

Chief Todd Pruitt explains why the fire department decided to host a campaign this year.

“Typically, the public gets to see us at their worst moments ever and this allows us to bring joy to the community by allowing us to give back to the people that are in need. I think that’s a great thing that we’re able to reach people that need our help when it’s not their worst day ever”, Pruitt said.

To participate in the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, you can bring toys to the donation boxes at all the city’s fire stations.

The campaign serves toddlers, children, and teens through age 17.

Toys must be new and unwrapped and no toy weapons will be accepted.

Monetary donations are accepted as well through a QR code.

Toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

Button Hall Station: 201 Button Hall Avenue

Crowfield Station: 950 Crowfield Boulevard

Mt. Holly Station: 535 Old Mount Holly Road

They’re accepting donations now and the last day to donate is Dec. 15.

In 2022, Toys for Tots distributed 24.4 million toys, books, and games to 9.9 million disadvantaged children with the help of more than 50,000 volunteers.

Pruitt says it’s important to bring holiday joy to those who are less fortunate.

“We’re a very visible entity in the community, and what better way to support a good cause and having us support a good cause. I think this adds a lot to being able to support the people that aren’t as fortunate as us during the holidays”, Pruitt said.

If you are interested in donating, drop-off times are from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Toys will be delivered on Christmas Day.

