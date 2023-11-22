‘It’s just so bad’: residents beg for change at Berkeley Co. intersection

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of crashes at one Berkeley County intersection over the last five years are leaving some folks begging for change.

Debbie Orsini has lived in the area of McLaurin Avenue and Highway 176 for the last two years. She says this intersection gets so backed up that she has to drive at least 15 minutes out of her way to avoid making a dangerous left turn.

“We used to be able to get out of our block,” Orsini said. “It is absolutely impossible to get out of McLaurin Avenue now.”

Orsini says traffic is often backed up as far as two miles on any given day and especially during rush hour.

“You have to rely on other drivers to give you the go-ahead to go and just hope that they know what they’re talking about because it is impossible to see cars,” Orsini said. “And there’s accidents over there a lot.”

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol says there have been 56 crashes at this intersection since 2018. Eight of which happened just this year. A total of 29 people have been injured.

“It’s just so bad,” Orsini said. “Somebody is going to get killed over there.”

Berkeley County is in the process of constructing phase one of the US-176 Widening project, which will turn the road between Sheep Island Road and US-17A from two to four lanes. It’s expected to cost the county about $61 million and is funded by the one-cent sales tax program.

The county says they plan to add mast arms and signals at the Cane Bay Boulevard intersection just right up the road from the McLaurin Avenue and US-176 intersection.

“We need a light at the end of that road,” Orsini said. “That’s the only way that it’s going to be fixed. There’s no other way to fix that.”

However, Berkeley County says that’s not in the plans and no other signals will be installed as part of this project either. They do plan to add five-foot sidewalks on both sides of US-176 for the full length of the widening project.

“I can’t imagine how anyone is going to leave McLaurin Avenue onto four lanes without a light,” Orsini said.

The US-176 Widening project is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2025.

