Jean’s Angels hosts weekly shower and laundry event for the homeless community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry organization is working to assist the homeless and underprivileged population in the Tri-County area through a weekly event.

Jean’s Angels is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on the homeless and children with terminal illnesses, as well as victims of domestic violence, gun violence and trauma. They also work closely with local nursing homes and group homes.

The organization hosts “A Day of Love Shower Events” for the homeless every second and fourth Monday of the month, as well as on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Each day is in a different location. They take this event to Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties weekly.

For this Day of Love event, the organization provides free laundry, haircuts, showers, and a hot meal to those who need it.

Here is a list of the shower events dates, times, and locations:

Mondays (2nd and 4th Mondays only) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 3231 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC 29456

Tuesdays from 3 – 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5885 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406

Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Moncks Corner Baptist Church 496 E Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

The organization has both a shower and a laundry trailer. They provide meals and entertainment through TV while people wait to use the services. According to the Jean’s Angels website, Coordinators of the event say their goal is “to assist these people and reinstate their dignity – and their feeling of self-worth” with “no judging, finger-pointing, or assuming of anything about an individual’s character.”

The Jean’s Angels website states that “When individuals depart from our shower, they do so with more than just a clean body and a nutritious meal in their digestive systems. Our goal is not merely to provide physical services for people, but emotional services as well that truly make a difference in the lives of the homeless. Every human being who was placed onto this earth could benefit from being treated with compassion, especially in their least proud moments, so that they can be reminded of how valuable they are as human beings.”

Their mission at Jean’s Angels is “to serve as a resource to the community and bring joy, wholesomeness, compassion and essentials to the life of anyone who needs it.”

The organization is able to do all of this through the help of volunteers and donations. In January of 2023, the organization received monetary assistance from the city of North Charleston to purchase their shower trailer. The organization hopes to grow its mission in the future with even more trucks and additional services to provide to people.

Jean’s Angels began in 2015. Katrina Carpenter founded the organization after she lost her mother to ovarian cancer and her two brothers to suicide. One of her brothers had always wanted to work with the homeless, so she made that her mission.

Jean’s Angels is always looking for more volunteers and donations. Organizers for the event say they are looking for people who can volunteer with grace, warmth, and an authentic smile. For more information on volunteering or to sign up, you can click here.

They accept both monetary donations, as well as items. For a list of items they need, you can click here.

Monetary donations can be made through this link.

More information about the organization and other programs they have can be found on their website or through their Facebook page. There is an upcoming community Thanksgiving feast, giveaway, and a toy drive for the holiday season.

