Man charged with 35 child sex crimes in Charleston pleads guilty, gets no prison time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man facing dozens of charges in connection to attempted child sexual exploitation is now out of jail and will spend no time in prison despite his guilty plea this week.

Edward Borne, who is originally from Texas was slapped with 35 charges in Charleston County in July 2023.

An investigation by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office shows Borne solicited someone he believed was underage for sex and encouraged them to make child sex abuse material, a release states.

Borne has been held in the Charleston County Jail since his arrest but he was released just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, jail records show.

The 43-year-old was originally charged with 29 counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and six counts of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor on Monday. The remaining 32 charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office.

Criminal solicitation of a minor carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison for each count. First-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each count.

At sentencing Monday, Judge Bentley Price decided Borne needed no prison time, instead giving him credit for time served and allowing him to walk free, court records show. That same judge has come under fire recently for lenient sentences and bond decisions ahead of the state legislature’s judicial selection process, which is currently underway.

Borne will have to register as a sex offender though at last check of the state’s sex offender registry, he has not done so yet.

