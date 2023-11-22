Man dies in apparent work accident on roof of department store, police say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a man died after a work accident Tuesday.

Officers responded to the TJ Maxx on Robert Smalls Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for an unconscious person on the roof.

When they arrived they found a 52-year-old man dead from injuries sustained in a work accident, Deputy Chief Stephenie Price said.

Investigators said they found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.