‘Not hiding anything’: Contractor appears in bankruptcy court after failing to show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars upfront but failing to finish several jobs made it to court “voluntarily” on Tuesday at the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service following several missed hearings for his own bankruptcy case.

Ronald Brentt Ergle told a judge that he was unaware that he had been sanctioned and held in contempt of court due to noncompliance with the court’s orders.

As previously reported, Ergle failed to show for several court-mandated meetings or provide relevant financial documents.

When asked in September why he wasn’t appearing, Ergle responded that he wouldn’t show up to hearings that “were not valid nor mine.”

Ergle told the court it was his “mistake” and that he had been working jobs out of state and was living in hotel rooms, and therefore had been missing the official correspondence from the court which was sent to his former address, under which he filed the Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in May.

The judge informed him that under the obligations of filing for bankruptcy, he must file a change of address. Ergle promised to do it immediately.

He also claimed that he had sent a letter in July asking for the case to be dismissed. The court nor the U.S. Trustee’s Office had any record of this.

A judge informed him that after filing for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, it is not up to him to dismiss the case.

Ergle did not answer any questions when asked why he wanted the case dismissed then.

According to court records, several of his customers also claim that they’re out thousands of dollars they gave him to complete jobs he never did. The U.S. Trustee also believes there may be assets that were not reported by Ergle, including a safe of cash.

“I’m not hiding anything,” he said today in court.

Following a questioning by some creditors and the U.S. Trustee behind closed doors, the judge lifted the contempt following the hearing after Ergle promised to comply with the proceedings moving forward.

He stated he would hand over the financial documents that were requested from him months ago, as well as his iPad, documents concerning his Venmo account and notices of default or eviction. November 28 is the deadline for him to give the documents to the Trustee’s office.

He also was ordered to pay the U.S. Trustee’s attorney’s fees, which total $4,410.87, which he told the court he could do in installments.

Another meeting is scheduled next month, where people who say he owes them money will be able to attend and question him then.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.