Parents should stop using baby loungers sold on Amazon due to suffocation and fall risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone with the Miracle Baby Lounger should stop using it immediately.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone with the Miracle Baby Lounger should stop using it immediately.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Parents should stop using Miracle Baby Loungers sold exclusively on Amazon due to suffocation and fall risk to babies, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns.

The CPSC says the loungers do not meet its safety regulations because they do not have a stand, which creates an unsafe sleeping environment for babies. The loungers also fail to meet the regulation’s marking, labeling and instructional requirements.

CPSC says they issued a notice to the seller, Yichang Lanqier Garment Co. Ltd., of China, but the business has not yet agreed to recall the loungers or offer a remedy to consumers.

Anyone who purchased the lounger will receive a notice.

The loungers were sold online on Amazon from June 2022 through November 2022. CPSC evaluated the loungers in the New Bear printed fabric and is aware the firm also sold additional printed fabric options: Bee, Blue Star, Cat, Deer, Elephant, New Blue Star, New Panda, New Pink Star, Pink Cross, Sea, Whale and White Cross. “Miracle Baby” is printed on a tag sewn onto the exterior of the loungers.

The CPSC wants to remind parents and caregivers that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Only a fitted sheet should be used and no other items including blankets, pillows or crib bumpers should be where they sleep. Infants should also always sleep on their backs.

You can report any incident involving injury or product defect to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

