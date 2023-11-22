Police search for missing 74-year-old man
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.
William “Bill” Murray was reported missing by his wife in West Ashley Wednesday morning.
He’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 137 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray/balding hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan jacket.
Police say Murray is driving a black Nissan Rogue with Florida tag #Y113QI and may be driving in the area or en route to Florida.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
