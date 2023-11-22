Police search for missing 74-year-old man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.

William “Bill” Murray was reported missing by his wife in West Ashley Wednesday morning.

He’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 137 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray/balding hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan jacket.

Police say Murray is driving a black Nissan Rogue with Florida tag #Y113QI and may be driving in the area or en route to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.