Police search for missing 74-year-old man

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.

William “Bill” Murray was reported missing by his wife in West Ashley Wednesday morning.

He’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 137 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray/balding hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan jacket.

Police say Murray is driving a black Nissan Rogue with Florida tag #Y113QI and may be driving in the area or en route to Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

