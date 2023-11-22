Police search for pair of missing North Charleston teens
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help locating a pair of missing teenagers.
Nebria Williams, 15, and 16-year-old Melayshia Wilson were last seen Monday leaving their home on Pine Forest Drive.
Williams is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark that’s a dark patch on her middle finger.
Wilson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Wilson has a nose ring and burgundy dyed eyebrows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cockrum at 843-740-2864 or dcockrum@northcharleston.org.
