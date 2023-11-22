SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police search for pair of missing North Charleston teens

Melayshia Wilson (left), 16, and 15-year-old Nebria Williams (right) were last seen leaving...
Melayshia Wilson (left), 16, and 15-year-old Nebria Williams (right) were last seen leaving their home on Pine Forest Drive Monday.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help locating a pair of missing teenagers.

Nebria Williams, 15, and 16-year-old Melayshia Wilson were last seen Monday leaving their home on Pine Forest Drive.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark that’s a dark patch on her middle finger.

Wilson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Wilson has a nose ring and burgundy dyed eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cockrum at 843-740-2864 or dcockrum@northcharleston.org.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
After several missed hearings, Ronald Ergle showed in Charleston bankruptcy court on Tuesday...
‘Not hiding anything’: Contractor appears in bankruptcy court after failing to show

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.
Police search for missing 74-year-old man
Firefighters in Berkeley County are responding to a fire in the Cross area Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fire in Cross area
Firefighters in Berkeley County are responding to a fire in the Cross area Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: Cross fire
A Lowcountry organization is working to assist the homeless and underprivileged population in...
Jean’s Angels hosts weekly shower and laundry event for the homeless community
A Lowcountry organization is working to assist the homeless and underprivileged population in...
VIDEO: Jean’s Angels hosts weekly shower and laundry event for the homeless community