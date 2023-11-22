SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Smith’s 21 lead The Citadel over North Carolina Central 67-61

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AJ Smith’s 21 points helped Citadel defeat North Carolina Central 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Smith also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Elijah Morgan added 16 points while shooting 4 for 13 (4 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Christian Moore was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Fred Cleveland Jr. led the Eagles (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. North Carolina Central also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Po’Boigh King. In addition, Ja’Darius Harris had 14 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified

Latest News

VIDEO: Summerville def. St. John's, 91-33 in ColaKicks Classic
VIDEO: Beckham def. Beaufort, 56-33 in ColaKicks Classic
VIDEO: Tulsa def. SC State in men's basketball
Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern Football Lands Four on All-Conference Lists
Haggerty scores 28 as Tulsa takes down South Carolina State 90-70