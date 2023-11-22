SC Lottery
Steele Secures The Citadel's Solo All-SoCon Honors,

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:03 AM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference officially released the league’s All-Conference Football selections, naming The Citadel senior Steele Judy as a coaches first-team / SCSMA second-team long snapper as well as redshirt freshman Carson Arnold along with freshmen Chris Benton and Jabraivon Woodard to the All-Freshman Defense, per an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Judy, a long snapper out of Moncks Corner, S.C., served as a key component of a highly-efficient Bulldogs special teams unit throughout the season, overseeing a 9-of-11 field goal rate -- including two career-long 49-yarders for kicker Colby Kintner -- plus nine successful PATs across all 11 contests for The Citadel. The senior also ensured 52 punts were booted away without issue -- including a career-best 61-yarder off the foot of punter James Platte -- while also logging three tackles on the season as well.

Hailing from Charleston, S.C., Arnold saw action in all 11 games this year for the Bulldogs on the defensive line, primarily acting as a disruptive tackle. For the year, the redshirt freshman racked up a total 11 tackles -- seven solo -- with one tackle-for-loss and one fumble recovery.

Benton, a product of Haines City, Fla., also served as a mainstay on The Citadel defensive line across the full 11-game season, logging most of his reps as a threat off the edge. The true freshman made his mark in opposing backfields, contributing seven total tackles -- four solo -- with a notable 2.5 tackles-for-loss plus a pair of sacks.

Finally, Woodard carved out a role in the Bulldogs secondary throughout the early-going of the 2023 campaign, finishing with eight games played as a defensive back. Despite his true freshman moniker, the Conway, S.C., native registered eight total tackles -- six with the solo tag -- while also grabbing his first-ever colegiate interception against South Carolina State.

