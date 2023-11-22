SC Lottery
Troopers investigating crash involving Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving the Berkeley...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 176 near Cane Bay around 9:30 p.m.

The crash involved a car, truck and an SUV.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash with multiple vehicles including one registered to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported along Highway 176 near Cane Bay just before 9:30 this evening.  It involved a car, truck and SUV.  No injuries were reported and troopers were able to clear the scene about a half hour ago.  Troopers say they’ll be able to get us more information tomorrow morning.

South Carolina

