Troopers investigating crash involving Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 176 near Cane Bay around 9:30 p.m.

The crash involved a car, truck and an SUV.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash with multiple vehicles including one registered to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported along Highway 176 near Cane Bay just before 9:30 this evening. It involved a car, truck and SUV. No injuries were reported and troopers were able to clear the scene about a half hour ago. Troopers say they’ll be able to get us more information tomorrow morning.

South Carolina

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.