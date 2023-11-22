Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of Charleston.

All 91 precincts reported just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Unofficial runoff election numbers show former state Rep. William Cogswell in the lead with 51.04% of the vote. Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg is trailing behind with 48.96% of the vote.

The results of the election still need to be certified by the South Carolina State Election Commission.

Cogswell delivered his victory speech at his watch party at Bar Mash in downtown Charleston Tuesday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I can confidently say I am going to be the next mayor of the city of Charleston,” Cogswell announced.

Cogswell thanked the people who voted for him and even the people who didn’t, saying he hopes to gain their trust during his time as mayor.

“It’s time for a new generation of ideas and a new way of doing things. It isn’t cast stones to the previous generation, we are the beneficiaries of a lot of hard work and talent of people that really love and care about their community. I am humbled to carry that baton forward. It’s a huge responsibility, one that I don’t take lightly but one that I am excited by,” Cogswell said.

