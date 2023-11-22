SC Lottery
‘Widowmaker Tree’ controversy peaks after deadly weekend crash

James Island residents are calling for increased safety measures on Riverland Drive after a...
James Island residents are calling for increased safety measures on Riverland Drive after a deadly weekend crash involving a tree dubbed the “Widowmaker”.(live 5)
By Molly McBride
Updated: 19 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island residents are calling for increased safety measures on Riverland Drive after a deadly weekend crash involving a tree dubbed the “Widowmaker”.

Earl Hamilton Jr., 29; James Hamilton, 27; Mitchell Watson, 26; and Tyler Barron, 29, all died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police officials said an SUV ran off the road and struck a tree commonly referred to as the “Widowmaker tree.” None of the five people inside the vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the four who died were ejected from the SUV.

The tree in question sits on Riverland Drive in between North Grimball Road and George L Griffith Boulevard. Although on James Island it is within the jurisdiction of the City of Charleston and the Roadway is maintained by SCDOT.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows since 2018, there have been 23 total collisions involving a tree on Riverland Drive between North Grimball Road and George L Griffith Boulevard.

“It is a sharp curve, it is very dimly lit, if at all at night, it’s very dark and hard to see,” The Mayor of James Island, Brook Lyon said.

Some James Islanders are calling for the removal of the tree. A petition titled “Demand the Removal of the Dangerous WidowMaker Tree in James Island” has garnered nearly 1,000 signatures in four days.

Others are opting to protect the tree.

“I don’t think we can necessarily blame the tree, and remedies that we seek, I think, have more to do with conditions of the road than anything else,” Former James Island Councilmember, Garrett Milliken said.

James Island Resident, Susan Billings said she believes the most practical approach would be to look at the environment of the roadway.

“Anything that could be done to make the area a little more visible, a little safer, whether that be guard rails, extra lighting,” Billings said, “Maybe, drastically lowering the speed limits, posting extra signs.”

Charleston police said their Major Accident Investigation Team is currently awaiting toxicology reports from SLED for the driver of the vehicle and analyzing data from the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder to identify any available collision-relevant information.

We reached out to SCDOT and the City of Charleston for a comment.

