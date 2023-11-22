SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
VIDEO: Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Melayshia Wilson (left), 16, and 15-year-old Nebria Williams (right) were last seen leaving...
Police search for pair of missing North Charleston teens