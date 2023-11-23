SC Lottery
Charleston International Airport handles holiday travelers

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The days before Thanksgiving are often the busiest travel days of the year and Charleston International Airport officials say they were ready and remain so through the weekend.

Ahead of holiday travel, the airport scheduled a full TSA staff and extra officers to work the curb traffic and opened an extra parking lot. Officials say they expect another similar situation this weekend when everyone is set to repeat their travels in reverse.

Officials estimate the number of travelers will surpass last year’s numbers with a 9-12% increase.

Gloria Smith experienced a delay earlier Wednesday but says nothing can impact her mood on her way to New York to surprise her son and grandson. She’ll head back to Charleston on Monday.

“I’m looking for delays there as well -I don’t mind if I spend another day though, in New York, so it’ll be good. Either way, it’ll be good. I’m looking forward to going and returning,” Smith says.

And here’s an important reminder on this holiday full of food – you are allowed to bring pre-packaged food through security and liquids in your checked bag are fine. But – no liquids more than 3.4 ounces in your carry-on.

A Spirit employee and traveler who is heading to her family in Texas, Samaiya Kirven says it’s been a smooth few days.

“It’s been busy – not as bad as I expected. I’ve seen a lot of people coming in versus going out, but it’s been pretty good so far,” Kirven says.

Airport staff ask that everyone be patient with workers and be prepared as travelers this weekend.

