FIRST ALERT: Meeting Street shuts down after motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Meeting Street is closed following a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.

They say Meeting Street is closed between Wentworth Street and Society Street in both directions after a motorcycle crash.

They also say that injuries were suffered from the crash.

They ask that drivers avoid the area.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

"🚨 Traffic Alert: Meeting St. is closed between Wentworth St. and Society St. in both directions due to a motorcycle collision with injuries. The Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating . Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available. #chsnews… pic.twitter.com/ya5xVCGgic — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) November 23, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

