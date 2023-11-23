FIRST ALERT: Meeting Street shuts down after motorcycle crash
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Meeting Street is closed following a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.
They say Meeting Street is closed between Wentworth Street and Society Street in both directions after a motorcycle crash.
They also say that injuries were suffered from the crash.
They ask that drivers avoid the area.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.