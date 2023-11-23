SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were taken to the hospital after more than 100 shots were fired into a home in Georgia, police say.

At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they responded to a home on Cascade Manor Drive in Dekalb County, Georgia, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found four victims in the home with various gunshot wounds. All four were taken to area hospitals. The victims range in age from 37 to 57 years old.

Three other people who were inside the home were not injured.

One of the victims told WANF that he and his girlfriend were asleep when they were awakened by gunshots. The man says he was hit and his girlfriend was grazed by bullets.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Melayshia Wilson (left), 16, and 15-year-old Nebria Williams (right) were last seen leaving...
Police search for pair of missing North Charleston teens

Latest News

Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending