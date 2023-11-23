SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a Lumberton Restaurant left six people injured on Wednesday night, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

LPD officers were called to Adelio’s Restaurant on 111 W 3rd Street in Lumberton at 11:44 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they found one woman inside the restaurant suffering a gunshot wound. EMS treated the woman on the scene and then took her to an area hospital.

Witnesses told officers others were also injured and police learned six people in total had been injured, 2 men and 4 women. The victims not at the scene when police arrived, were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles and treated for their injuries.

LPD Captain Terry Parker said after the initial investigation police believe the shooter(s) shot into the back wall of the restaurant and the bullets went through the wall, hitting the victims inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Blake Harrell or Detective David Bullock at (910) 671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
Melayshia Wilson (left), 16, and 15-year-old Nebria Williams (right) were last seen leaving...
Police search for pair of missing North Charleston teens

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
VIDEO: Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
The Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K makes its return for the 46th annual year.
A Thanksgiving tradition runs and wobbles its way through downtown Charleston
The Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K makes its return for the 46th annual year.
VIDEO: A Thanksgiving tradition runs and wobbles its way through downtown Charleston