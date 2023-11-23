SC Lottery
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.

Officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Easy Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police traffic unit and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

