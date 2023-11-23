SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sean East scores 21, leads Missouri’s second-half rally to beat South Carolina State 82-59

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East scored 21 points, 13 in the second half, and Missouri blew open the game in the final 20 minutes, defeating South Carolina State 82-59 on Wednesday night.

With East leading the way, the Tigers shot 58% and scored 47 points after intermission. They finished the game at 53% from the field.

South Carolina State shot 61% in the first half and led 37-35 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 33% in the second half and managed only 22 points.

Nick Honor added 14 points, Noah Carter 13 and Anthony Robinson 10 for Missouri (4-2).

Davion Everett had 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Bulldogs (2-4) and nobody else scored more than six.

A 22-0 run in which Robinson scored the first seven points gave Missouri a 61-39 lead with a little more than 11 minutes remaining and the rout was on. Robinson scored all 10 of his points after halftime.

Missouri, which lost 73-72 to Jackson State on Sunday, got off to a slow start against South Carolina State. The Bulldogs made 13 of their first 19 shots and led 29-13 nearly 12 1/2 minutes into the game. Missouri tied it with an 18-2 run in which Honor hit three 3-pointers, then South Carolina State went ahead 37-35 at the break.

Missouri hosts Loyola of Maryland on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Melayshia Wilson (left), 16, and 15-year-old Nebria Williams (right) were last seen leaving...
Police search for pair of missing North Charleston teens

Latest News

Mitchell Gibson had 17 saves as the Stingrays beat Jacksonville 4-0
Stingrays shutout Icemen in Jacksonville
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, talks with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer...
Clemson, South Carolina enter Palmetto State’s biggest rivalry on three-game win streaks
The Citadel Basketball
Vaistaras’ 13 help Campbell knock off The Citadel 65-58
Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard is leaving the Colts
Indianapolis Colts waive three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard in surprising move