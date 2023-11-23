A Thanksgiving tradition runs and wobbles its way through downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble 5K makes its return for the 46th annual year.

The race actually began in 1914 but has had quite a few changes since then. The race started as a run from Charleston to Summerville but later was turned into a relay race.

In 1950, it was a competitive relay race for local high school track teams and today it is a U.S. Track & Field certified 5K through historic downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula.

Communications for the Turkey Day Run and former race director Joe Mulé said it has become known as “the most beautiful race in the United States.” He also said that they get people who travel from all 50 states to participate and they even have participants from Mexico, Europe and Australia this year.

“It’s a lot of fun, everybody is together, we all got the same reason for being here,” Mulé said. “We would invite everyone to come on out and be a part of this and join us for this charitable event that helps the area and it’s also a lot of fun. It’s great. You get to run off those calories you’re going to add on at Thanksgiving dinner.”

They’re expecting to reach their limit of 8,000 participants this year.

Mulé also said that because the event is so large, it takes an entire year of preparation and the help of over 400 volunteers.

One volunteer, George Metzinger, has been showing up to this event for 10 years.

“It’s a charity organization that gives to people that need some help and all of that and to me, that’s the best thing that you can do is to give your time and spirit for other people that need help. It means a lot. That’s the reason I keep coming back and doing it,” Metzinger said.

The race donates a portion of its proceeds to over 30 Lowcountry nonprofits.

The event will take place on Thanksgiving day in Marion Square. The race begins at 9 a.m.

The event brings several road closures to downtown Charleston beginning at 8:45 a.m. Thursday:

Meeting Street

King Street

Calhoun Street

Ashley Avenue

Broad Street

Legare Street

Tradd Street

Charleston Police said it expects those streets to reopen around noon.

