SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: One person killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Wednesday.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on US 301 at Carriage Hill Road when a 2003 Honda that was traveling north on the highway collided with a 2014 Mazda that was traveling south, troopers say.

They say the driver of the Mazda was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for injuries. One of the occupants of the Honda died while the other was taken to a hospital for injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The crash was first reported near Exit 11B just before 5 p.m. Police said the crash involved...
Driver dies after Thursday afternoon crash on I-526
Edward Alvin Borne, from Killeen, Texas, was charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual...
Man charged with 35 child sex crimes in Charleston pleads guilty, gets no prison time
The South Carolina State Highway Patrol says there have been 56 crashes at this intersection...
‘It’s just so bad’: residents beg for change at Berkeley Co. intersection
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on...
Coroner IDs 21-year-old victim in early-morning shooting