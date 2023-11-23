SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Vaistaras’ 13 help Campbell knock off The Citadel 65-58

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Laurynas Vaistaras had 13 points in Campbell’s 65-58 victory against The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Vaistaras shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Fighting Camels (2-4). Anthony Dell’Orso added 10 points while shooting 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds. Jasin Sinani had nine points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Elijah Morgan finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-4). Winston Hill added 13 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel. In addition, AJ Smith finished with 12 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Mitchell Gibson had 17 saves as the Stingrays beat Jacksonville 4-0
Stingrays shutout Icemen in Jacksonville
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, talks with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer...
Clemson, South Carolina enter Palmetto State’s biggest rivalry on three-game win streaks
Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard is leaving the Colts
Indianapolis Colts waive three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard in surprising move
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scores a 2-point conversion during an NFL...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson has shoulder surgery. Team expects full recovery before start of ‘24 season