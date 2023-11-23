SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

VIDEO: Bear tears up car interior after sniffing out bag of M&M’s

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car for some food. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some bears will go to any length to find food when they’re hungry, including breaking into cars for a snack.

That’s just what one bear did in Colorado when it was on the hunt for some M&M’s candy it sniffed out inside of a parked car.

A video was shared by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW) on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an official finding the vehicle with the bear still inside.

The man recorded the bear’s face peering out the passenger side window before opening the door and quickly shooing the bear out.

A torn up bag of what appears to be M&M’s can be seen in the wreckage found inside the car.

“Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” the post from CPW NE Region reads.

On its website, the CPW recommends campers and hikers do their best to store food items to keep from attracting bears to their location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car...
VIDEO: Bear breaks into car after sniffing out bag of M&M's
FILE -- Laura Jacobs, of Laura’s Stockyard Café, has spent about 36 hours in the kitchen every...
Restaurant owner continues her tradition of serving Thanksgiving dinner to community
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Traffic moves along I-126 near downtown Columbia on Nov. 22.
What to expect on SC roads over this Thanksgiving travel period
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday