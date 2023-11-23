What to expect on SC roads over this Thanksgiving travel period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re hitting the road between Wednesday and Sunday, about 50 million Americans are expected to be doing the same thing.

That could mean crowded roads across the country on what AAA anticipates will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since before the pandemic.

It is also a busy long weekend for law enforcement, which won’t just be posted up along the side of the road this year.

“We’re going to be out in full force,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal William Bennett said.

That also means in the skies.

Over the Thanksgiving travel period, pilots from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be flying overhead and radioing troopers if they see drivers below who could be putting themselves and others in danger.

“Spot some people that are speeding or distracted drivers or aggressive drivers,” Bennett said.

Terecia Wilson, a professor at Clemson University’s Master of Transportation Safety Administration program said no amount of distracted driving is safe.

“Even if your eyes are off the road for only four to five seconds, you’ve already driven about the length of a football field, and that can be very dangerous, especially if you’re in heavy traffic,” she said.

Wilson said drivers should plan out ahead of time if they need to break their trip up into multiple days.

The National Safety Council advises people not to drive more than eight hours in a single day.

“After that, you start to lose your focus,” Wilson said. “It’s harder to put your full attention on the roadway ahead when you’re tired. It’s also recommended you stop about every two hours and take a 15-minute stretch break.”

So far this year, more than 800 people have died in crashes on South Carolina roads.

Highway Patrol said it does not want that number to get any higher as South Carolina kicks off the holiday season.

“The main thing that we want is for everybody to arrive at their destination safely and then make it back home safely,” Bennett said.

For those driving to their destinations on the day of Thanksgiving, AAA anticipates roads will likely be the clearest before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also reminds drivers they can dial *HP if their car breaks down or if they have other car issues and need help on the road from troopers.

