SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it ‘never happened’

FILE - Jamie Foxx attends day two of Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the...
FILE - Jamie Foxx attends day two of Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. A woman alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, that Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in woman in a New York bar in 2015, an incident the actor says “never happened.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says “never happened.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan by a woman known in the documents only as Jane Doe alleges that Foxx rubbed her breasts and groped her under her pants against her will.

The suit says she and a friend were seated at a table next to Foxx’s at Catch NYC in 2015. The women asked Foxx for a photo, and the two women took several pictures with him, the suit says. It says that afterward, he began complimenting her “super model body” and told her she looked like the actor Gabrielle Union.

He then grabbed her by the arm and took her to a secluded area, where he put both hands under her crop top and felt her breasts, the suit says. She tried to pull away from Foxx as he reached into her pants with his hands and touched her genitals, the suit also alleges.

When the woman’s friend found them, he stopped and the women walked away, the suit says.

A statement in response released Thursday from a representative for the 55-year-old Foxx said the alleged incident never happened.

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” the statement said.

The woman is seeking damages to be determined at trial, the suit says.

The lawsuit was one of many filed this week under a temporary New York law, the Adult Survivors Act, that allows adult victims sue over alleged sexual attacks that previously would have been outside the statute of limitations. The law expired after Thursday.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
The technology director for Colleton County was arrested by state agents Tuesday on wiretapping...
Colleton County clerk of court’s son arrested on wiretapping charge
Unofficial voting results show that William Cogswell will be the next leader of the city of...
Unofficial election results: Cogswell to lead as next mayor of Charleston
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on...
Coroner IDs 21-year-old victim in early-morning shooting

Latest News

Over 60 volunteers delivered 300 hot Thanksgiving meals to North Columbia residents in need.
Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals through 2nd Annual Serving Up Thanks Initiative
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Residents of Kentucky town can return home after crews extinguish derailment fire
Trucks are positioned to block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the...
FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, no indication of terrorism