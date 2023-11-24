SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
The Charleston Police Department says Meeting Street is closed following a motorcycle crash on...
Roadway reopens after motorcycle crash in downtown
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
Edward Alvin Borne, from Killeen, Texas, was charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual...
Man charged with 35 child sex crimes in Charleston pleads guilty, gets no prison time
The crash was first reported near Exit 11B just before 5 p.m. Police said the crash involved...
Driver dies after Thursday afternoon crash on I-526

Latest News

Online discounts are expected to be better than a year ago, particularly for toys, electronics...
Online holiday shopping tips, tricks and pitfalls
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic bodycam shows officers wrestle gun from suspect